NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Chris Paul Update

Chris Paul will not have a minutes limit on Thursday in Game 3.

Chris Paul will not have a minute limit when he makes his return to action, according to FantasyLabs NBA (Tweet below).

Chris Haynes of Yahoo! also reported earlier on Thursday that Paul will be in the starting lineup ( Tweet below).

The Phoenix Suns are 1.5-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers for Game 3 on Thursday, according to FanDuel.

