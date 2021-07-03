NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Chris Paul's Post On Instagram After Winning Game 6

Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday evening to advance to the NBA Finals.

Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns will play the Milwaukee Bucks or Atlanta Hawks in the NBA Finals after defeating the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Paul posted some photos on Instagram after the Suns advanced to the NBA Finals, and they can be seen in a post embedded below from his Instagram account.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball