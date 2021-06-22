NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Chris Paul's Status For Game 2

Chris Paul is listed as out for Game 2 on Tuesday in Phoenix against the Clippers.

The Phoenix Suns won Game 1 against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday 120-114.

Game 2 will be in Phoenix on Tuesday evening, and All-Star point guard Chris Paul is listed as out, according to FantasyLabs NBA (Tweet below).

Paul missed Game 1 due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported on Sunday that Paul is symptom-free, and his article on Yahoo! can be read in the hyperlink, and his Tweet is below.

Related stories on NBA basketball