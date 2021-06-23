NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Chris Paul's Status For Game 3

Chris Paul intends to return in Game 3 on Thursday, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo!

The Phoenix Suns have a 2-0 series lead over the Los Angeles Clippers after winning on Tuesday evening 104-103 in Arizona.

The series is headed to Los Angeles, California, for Game 3 on Thursday evening.

Chris Paul, who has missed the first two games, intends to return for Game 3, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo!

Haynes' article can be read in the hyperlink, and his Tweet can be seen embedded below.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball