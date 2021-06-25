NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Clippers Announce Uniforms For Game 3

The Clippers host the Suns in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

The Los Angeles Clippers host the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday evening.

Before the game, the Clippers announced what uniforms they would be wearing, and they can be seen in the Tweet from the Clippers below.

The Phoenix Suns are 1.5-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers for Game 3 on Thursday, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball