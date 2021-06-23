NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Deandre Ayton Speaks After Game-Winner
Deandre Ayton had a buzzer beater to beat the Clippers in Game 2.
The Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 104-103 in Game 2 on Tuesday evening in Arizona to take a 2-0 lead in the series.
With less than one second remaining in the game, Deandre Ayton caught a lob from Jae Crowder and dunked the ball through the basket as time expired for the win.
After the game, Ayton spoke to Cassidy Hubbarth of ESPN, and the clip of the interview can be watched here.
The video of the dunk can be seen below from ESPN in a Tweet.
More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.
