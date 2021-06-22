Sports Illustrated home
NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: ESPN’S Adrian Wojnarowski Gives Chris Paul Update

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN gave an update on Chris Paul before Game 2.
Chris Paul missed Game 1 for the Phoenix Suns on Sunday and will also miss Game 2 on Tuesday evening. 

The Suns won Game 1 by a score of 120-114. 

The status of Paul for Game 2 can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA. 

Before Game 2, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski gave an update on Paul, and a Tweet relaying the update can be seen in a post below from Hoop Central. 

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

