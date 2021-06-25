NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: ESPN's Rachel Nichols Gives Devin Booker Update Before Game 3

The Suns and Clippers play Game 3 on Thursday night in Los Angeles.

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns are in Los Angeles at Staples Center for Game 3 on Thursday evening.

Before the game, ESPN's Rachel Nichols Tweeted out an update on Devin Booker (who's wearing a mask) before Game 3.

The Tweet from Nichols can be seen below.

The Phoenix Suns are 1.5-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers for Game 3 on Thursday, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball