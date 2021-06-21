NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Just Compared Devin Booker To One Of The Greatest Players Ever

Stephen A. Smith of ESPN had very high praise for Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns on Monday.

Devin Booker had 40 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 120-114 win over the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1.

On Monday morning, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith was on his show First Take and had high praise for Booker and compared him to one of the greatest players ever.

Smith said Booker is the next Kobe Bryant.

The clip can be seen embedded below in a Tweet that is from Smith.

