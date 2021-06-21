NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Just Compared Devin Booker To One Of The Greatest Players Ever
Stephen A. Smith of ESPN had very high praise for Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns on Monday.
Devin Booker had 40 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 120-114 win over the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1.
On Monday morning, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith was on his show First Take and had high praise for Booker and compared him to one of the greatest players ever.
Smith said Booker is the next Kobe Bryant.
The clip can be seen embedded below in a Tweet that is from Smith.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.