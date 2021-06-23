NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: FS1's Shannon Sharpe Reacts To Game 2
The Suns have a 2-0 series lead over the Clippers.
The Phoenix Suns won Game 2 on Tuesday evening in Arizona against the Los Angeles Clippers 104-103 on a buzzer-beater dunk from Deandre Ayton.
On Wednesday morning, Shannon Sharpe of FS1 reacted to the game on their daily morning T.V. show Undisputed.
The clip of Sharpe talking about the game can be seen in a post that is embedded below from the Undisputed Twitter account.
More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.