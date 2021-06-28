NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: FS1's Shannon Sharpe Reacts To Game 4

The Los Angeles Clippers are down 3-1 to the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference Finals.

The Los Angeles Clippers lost Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Saturday night to the Phoenix Suns 84-80.

On Monday morning, FS1's Shannon Sharpe reacted to Game 4 on Undisputed, and the clip of Sharpe can be seen in the Tweet below from the Undisputed Twitter account.

The Phoenix Suns are 5.5-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night in Game 5, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball