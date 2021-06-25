NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: FS1's Skip Bayless Reacts To Game 3

The Los Angeles Clippers beat the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 on Thursday.

The Los Angeles Clippers beat the Phoenix Suns 106-92 in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

The series is now 2-1 in favor of the Suns.

After the game, Skip Bayless of FS1 Tweeted out his reaction, and some Tweets can from Bayless can be seen below.

The Phoenix Suns were 1.5-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers for Game 3 on Thursday, according to FanDuel.

