NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: FS1's Skip Bayless Reacts To Game 4

The Los Angeles Clipper lost Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals to the Phoenix Suns.

The Los Angeles Clippers trail the Phoenix Suns 3-1 after losing Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Saturday night 84-80.

On Monday morning, FS1's Skip Bayless reacted to Game 4 on Undisputed, and the clip of Bayless can be seen in the Tweet below from the Undisputed Twitter account.

The Phoenix Suns are 5.5-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night in Game 5, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball