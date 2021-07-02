NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: FS1's Skip Bayless Reacts To Patrick Beverley's Apology To Chris Paul

Patrick Beverley Tweeted out an apology to Chris Paul after pushing him in Game 6.

Skip Bayless of FS1 on Undisputed on Friday morning responded to Patrick Beverley's apology for pushing Chris Paul on Wednesday evening in Game 6.

The clip of Bayless can be seen in a Tweet below from the Undisputed Twitter account.

The clip of Beverley pushing Paul can be seen in a Tweet below from ESPN's SportsCenter.

The Tweet from Beverley apologizing can be seen in a Tweet below.

The Suns will play the Atlanta Hawks or Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals.

The Phoenix Suns were 1-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night in Game 6, according to FanDuel.

