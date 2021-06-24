NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Here's What Twitter Is Saying About Chris Paul's Return

Chris Paul will play in Game 3 for the Suns.

Chris Paul will play in his first game of the series on Thursday night (see Tweet below) between the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns.

Here is what Twitter is saying about the All-Star point guard making his return to the lineup (Chris Haynes of Yahoo! also reported that Paul will start in the Tweet below).

The Phoenix Suns are 1.5-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers for Game 3 on Thursday, according to FanDuel.

