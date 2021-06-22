NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Here’s What Twitter Is Saying Before Game 2

The Phoenix Suns host the Los Angeles Clippers for Game 2 on Tuesday.

The Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1 on Sunday afternoon in Arizona.

The score was 120-114, and the Suns took a 1-0 lead in the series without their All-Star Chris Paul in the starting lineup.

The Clippers were also without their All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard.

Game 2 is set for Tuesday evening in Phoenix, and below are some Tweets about the second game of the series.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball