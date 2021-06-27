NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Kawhi Leonard Status Update For Game 5

Chris Haynes of Yahoo! gave an update on Kawhi Leonard before Game 4.

Kawhi Leonard has yet to play a game in the Western Conference Finals for the Los Angeles Clippers, who are down 2-1 to the Phoenix Suns heading into Saturday night's Game 4.

Leonard is out for Game 4, and Yahoo!'s Chris Haynes gave an update about Leonard for Game 5 on NBA TV, which can be seen in their Tweet below.

The Phoenix Suns are 1-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers for Game 4 on Saturday, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball