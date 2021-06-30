NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Kawhi Leonard Status Update For The Western Conference Finals

Chris Haynes of Yahoo! reported on NBA TV that Kawhi Leonard will miss the remainder of the Western Conference Finals.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo! reported on NBA TV before Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals that Kawhi Leonard will not return for the rest of the series.

The clip of Haynes on NBA TV can be seen in the Tweet from his Twitter account below.

Leonard has not appeared in any game of the series.

The Phoenix Suns are 1-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night in Game 6, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

