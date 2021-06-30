NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Kawhi Leonard's Status For Game 6

Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers has yet to play in a Western Conference Finals game this post-season, and he will once again be out in Game 6 on Wednesday.

The status of Leonard can be seen in a Tweet from FantasyLabs NBA below.

The Phoenix Suns are 1-point underdogs against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night in Game 6, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball