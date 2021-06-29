NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Nicolas Batum Tweets After Game 5

The Los Angeles Clippers have forced Game 6 with the Phoenix Suns.

Nicolas Batum had two points, eight rebounds and two assists for the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night in their 116-102 win over the Phoenix Suns to avoid elimination.

After the game, Batum sent out a Tweet, and his Tweet can be seen embedded below.

The Phoenix Suns were 7-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night in Game 5, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball