NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Reggie Jackson Is On an Impressive Playoff List With Only Warriors' Steph Curry

Reggie Jackson has been having an outstanding NBA Playoffs with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Reggie Jackson and the Los Angeles Clippers are in the Western Conference Finals and play Game 4 in Los Angeles against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night.

Jackson has been sensational during the post-season, and he is now on a list with the only other player being Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors (see Tweet below from StatMuse).

The Phoenix Suns are 1-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers for Game 4 on Saturday, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

