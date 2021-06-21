NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Suns Make Statement About Fans Fighting
The Suns responded on Twitter with a statement in reference to fan fighting.
The Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers played Game 1 on Sunday and after the Suns won 120-114, fans of both teams got into a fight in the arena.
The video of the fight can be seen below from Twitter user @hayden_sandman
The fight also comes after the infamous fight that happened in Denver with a Suns and Nuggets fan (see Tweet below from gabb goudy)
The Suns sent out a statement on Monday about the incident that happened after Game 1 and it can be read below from their Twitter account.
More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.
