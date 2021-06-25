NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: This Stat Shows Just How Good Patrick Beverley Has Been Guarding Devin Booker

The Phoenix Suns have a 2-1 series lead over the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Phoenix Suns have a 2-1 series lead over the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference Finals but lost Game 3 on Thursday night 106-92.

Devin Booker has had a phenomenal series, but he's not been as good when Patrick Beverley guards him.

The stat below in a Tweet from StatMuse shows just how impressive Beverley has been when guarding Booker.

The Phoenix Suns were 1.5-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers for Game 3 on Thursday, according to FanDuel.

