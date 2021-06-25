NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Tyronn Lue Speaks After Win

Tyronn Lue and the Clippers won Game 3 over the Suns.

The Los Angeles Clippers won 106-92 over the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

After falling down 2-0 for the third straight series, they once again responded in Game 3.

After the game, head coach Tyronn Lue spoke to reporters.

"We've been a resilient team all season, all year long," Lue said post-game.

The Phoenix Suns were 1.5-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers for Game 3 on Thursday, according to FanDuel.

