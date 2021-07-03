NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Watch Chris Paul And Monty Williams Talk At The End Of Game 6

The Phoenix Suns are headed to the NBA Finals.

Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns are headed to the NBA Finals after beating the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference Finals, and the NBA shared a video of Paul and head coach Monty Williams mic'd up at the end of Game 6.

The video can be seen in a Tweet in a Tweet below from ESPN.

The Suns will play either the Atlanta Hawks or Milwaukee Bucks in the Finals.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

