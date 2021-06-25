NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Watch Chris Paul Dunk Before Game 3

Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns is not known for his dunking, but Paul threw down a dunk during warmups before Game 3 against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night (his first game of the series).

The video can be seen in a Tweet below from the NBA.

The Phoenix Suns were 1.5-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers for Game 3 on Thursday, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball