NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Watch Crazy Angle Of Deandre Ayton's Game-Winner

The Suns have a 2-0 series lead over the Clippers.

The Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 104-103 on Tuesday in Game 2 to take a 2-0 series lead.

Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder made the play of the night as Crowder threw an inbound pass to Ayton, who dunked it down at the buzzer.

A crazy angle of the play can be seen in a post below from Bleacher Report who got the video from the Instagram user they cited in their post.

