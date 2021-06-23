NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Watch Crazy Angle Of Deandre Ayton's Game-Winner
The Suns have a 2-0 series lead over the Clippers.
The Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 104-103 on Tuesday in Game 2 to take a 2-0 series lead.
Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder made the play of the night as Crowder threw an inbound pass to Ayton, who dunked it down at the buzzer.
A crazy angle of the play can be seen in a post below from Bleacher Report who got the video from the Instagram user they cited in their post.
More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.
