NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Watch Paul George Half-Court Buzzer-Beater

The Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns are in the fourth quarter of Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night.

To end the third quarter, Paul George hit a buzzer-beater, and the clip can be seen in a Tweet below from NBA TV.

The Phoenix Suns were 1.5-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers for Game 3 on Thursday, according to FanDuel.

