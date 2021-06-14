NBA Playoffs Suns-Nuggets: Chris Paul Speaks After Sweep

Chris Paul had 37-points in Game 4's win over the Nuggets to finish out the sweep.

Chris Paul is going to the Western Conference Finals for the second time in his NBA career (see Skip Bayless of FS1 Tweet below).

The 36-year-old had 37-points and seven assists to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 125-118 win in Game 4 to complete the sweep over the Denver Nuggets.

After the game, Paul spoke to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports and TNT, and the clip of the interview can be watched below from NBA on TNT's Tweet.

The Suns were 3.5-point favorites over the Nuggets for Game 4 in Denver on Sunday evening, according to FanDuel.

