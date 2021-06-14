NBA Playoffs Suns-Nuggets: ESPN's Kendrick Perkins Reacts to Sweep

The Phoenix Suns have swept the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 on Sunday night.

ESPN's Kendrick Perkins posted a video about the Suns defeating the Nuggets in a 4-0 sweep and calling Chris Paul his MVP.

The Suns won Game 4 in Denver 125-118, and Chris Paul had 37-points and seven assists while Devin Booker had 34-points and 11 rebounds.

The Suns were 3.5-point favorites over the Nuggets for Game 4 in Denver on Sunday evening, according to FanDuel.

