NBA Playoffs Suns-Nuggets: Watch Deandre Ayton's Hilarious Reaction to Nikola Jokic's Stat Line

Nikola Jokic had a huge night in the Game 3 loss to the Suns in Denver.

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets had 32 points, 20 rebounds and ten assists during Game 3's 116-102 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Friday night.

After the game, Deandre Ayton had a hilarious reaction when he looked at the stat line for Jokic.

The clip of Ayton can be seen below from the NBA.

Ayton had ten points and 15 rebounds on the night.

The Suns are 3-point favorites over the Nuggets for Game 4 in Denver on Sunday evening, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball