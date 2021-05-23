NBA Playoffs: Suns' Starting Lineup Against Lakers

The Suns and Lakers play Game 1 on Sunday afternoon in Phoenix.

The Phoenix Suns have shocked the NBA world by being the second seed in the Western Conference, and their playoff series with the Los Angeles Lakers beings on Sunday.

The Lakers had a disappointing regular season and are the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

The Suns have announced their starting lineup for Sunday, and it can be seen in a post from FantasyLabs below.

The Lakers are 2-point underdogs against the Suns in Phoenix on Sunday for Game 1, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the game with the Suns can be read here.

