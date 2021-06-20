NBA Playoffs: Watch Suns' Chris Paul On The Phone With Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton After Win Over Clippers
The Suns beat the Clippers 120-114 in Game 1 on Sunday.
The Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 120-114 in Game 1 on Sunday.
Devin Booker had 40 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists.
After the game, the Suns shared a video of Chris Paul (who was out for health and safety protocols) on the phone with Booker and Deandre Ayton after the big win.
The tweet with the video of the phone call, and a Tweet with Paul's status before the game can be seen in two posts below from the Suns.
More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.