NBA Playoffs: Watch Suns' Chris Paul On The Phone With Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton After Win Over Clippers

The Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 120-114 in Game 1 on Sunday.

Devin Booker had 40 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists.

After the game, the Suns shared a video of Chris Paul (who was out for health and safety protocols) on the phone with Booker and Deandre Ayton after the big win.

The tweet with the video of the phone call, and a Tweet with Paul's status before the game can be seen in two posts below from the Suns.

