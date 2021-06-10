NBA Playoffs: Watch The Best Highlights From Nets' Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving This Season

The Brooklyn Nets have won six out of their first seven playoff games this season.

After beating the Boston Celtics in four out five games, and taking a 2-0 series lead over the Milwaukee Bucks, the Brooklyn Nets have won six out of their first seven playoff games this season.

The reason for the success is in large part due to superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, and Bleacher Report shared their best highlights from the season in a Tweet below.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 3.5-point favorites at home against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball