NBA News: Nets' James Harden Status Against Bulls
James Harden will start on Saturday against the Bulls.
When James Harden returned from his 18-game hiatus from a hamstring injury, he did something he has not done in years. The nine-time All-Star, who was once a Sixth-Man of The Year for the Oklahoma City Thunder, came off the bench for the Nets on Wednesday.
Harden, however, will not stay in that bench role and will start against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
The status of Harden can be seen embedded in a post from FantasyLabs NBA below.
The Nets are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with two games left in their season but are just one game ahead of the Bucks.
The Nets are currently 10.5-point favorites over the Bulls, according to FanDuel.
