NBA News: Nets' Joe Harris Status against Bulls
Joe Harris will not play in the Nets game against the Bulls on Saturday.
On Saturday, the Brooklyn Nets host the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
The Nets are currently the second seed in the Eastern Conference but hold only a one-game lead over the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Bulls have officially been eliminated from post-season play for the fourth season in a row, despite Zach LaVine's All-Star season and trading for All-Star Nikola Vucevic.
Last Tuesday, the two teams played in Chicago, and the Nets won 115-107.
Joe Harris will miss the game with the Bulls due to a hip injury, and his status can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.
The Nets are 10.5-point favorites over the Bulls on Saturday in Brooklyn, according to FanDuel.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- BJORKGREN'S SEAT IS HOT: The Indiana Pacers' first-year head coach could be in jeopardy of losing his job, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE
- PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
- RUSS MAKES NBA HISTORY: Russell Westbrook and the Wizards lost to the Hawks in Atlanta on Monday, but Westbrook got his 182nd career triple-double, the new NBA record. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS FALL TO BUCKS: On Thursday, in a game that could have gotten them to the eighth seed, the Pacers fell to the Bucks 142-133 and allowed two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to score 40 points and grab 15 rebounds on the night.