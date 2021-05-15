NBA News: Nets' Joe Harris Status against Bulls

Joe Harris will not play in the Nets game against the Bulls on Saturday.



On Saturday, the Brooklyn Nets host the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The Nets are currently the second seed in the Eastern Conference but hold only a one-game lead over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bulls have officially been eliminated from post-season play for the fourth season in a row, despite Zach LaVine's All-Star season and trading for All-Star Nikola Vucevic.

Last Tuesday, the two teams played in Chicago, and the Nets won 115-107.

Joe Harris will miss the game with the Bulls due to a hip injury, and his status can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Nets are 10.5-point favorites over the Bulls on Saturday in Brooklyn, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball