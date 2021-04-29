Nets' Kevin Durant Status on Thursday Night Against Pacers

Kevin Durant is not listed on the injury report for Thursday night's contest against the Indiana Pacers.



Kevin Durant had missed a week of action after suffering an injury against the Miami Heat on the road. He suffered a left thigh contusion but since has returned and is playing well.

In Durant's first two games back on the hardwood, he had big nights; first, against the Suns, he had 33 points and six rebounds, and then in their most recent game, he had 17 points and ten rebounds against the Raptors in Toronto.

The Nets did not list Durant on the injury report for this game. It appears as if all is a go as he was also photoed in their warmup pictures from earlier in the afternoon on Thursday.

However, the Pacers do catch a break in the fact that James Harden still remains out with a hamstring injury, and out of nowhere, the Nets listed Kyrie Irving on the injury report as out with "right groin soreness".

The Nets had been massive favorites for the game, but now according to FanDuel are just 4.5 favorites.

