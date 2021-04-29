How to Watch Pacers' Game With Nets on Thursday; Gametime, TV, Point Spread

The Indiana Pacers are an injured group right now, that has to play one of the best teams in the NBA on Thursday night in the Brooklyn Nets.

The Indiana Pacers take on the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday evening at home in Indiana. Thankfully, for the Pacers, they will not have to go up against a fully loaded Nets team as the squad is without James Harden indefinitely due to a hamstring injury.

At the same time, the Nets still have a healthy Kyrie Irving, and in addition to Irving, Kevin Durant returned from injury earlier in the week. During a game against the Miami Heat in Miami just a few weeks ago, Durant left during the first quarter with what the team called a left thigh contusion, and he was sidelined for a week before returning.

Right now, the Pacers sit as one of the worst teams in the NBA in points allowed per game (23rd), allowing over 114 points per contest. However, lucky for them, the Nets rank just as bad (22nd). This should be a contest that features a lot of offense. Both teams are poor in defense but in the top 15 in the league scoring the ball (Brooklyn is second, and Indiana is 11th).

The Pacers are 29-32 and sit as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference, and the Nets are 42-20 and pose as the number one seed in the Eastern Conference.

The injury report is still challenging for the Indiana Pacers, they will be without Domantas Sabonis (back), Myles Turner (toe), T.J. Warren (stress fracture), and Jeremy Lamb and Goga Bitadze are questionable.

