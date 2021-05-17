NBA Highlights: Nets' Kevin Durant Throws Down Dunk in Cavs Game

The Brooklyn Nets beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 123-109 in their season finale on Sunday.

The win has them solidified as the second seed in the Eastern Conference, but they do not know who they will face in the first round of the NBA Playoffs just yet.

The NBA Play-In Tournament will be the decider of who they face off with in the first round. They will face either the Boston Celtics or Washington Wizards.

During the game on Sunday, Kevin Durant had an incredible dunk on a fast-break.

The Tweet from Bleacher Report below shows the video of the incredible highlight.

Durant had 23 points, eight rebounds and 13 assists, and James Harden missed the game due to injury management.



