Nets' Steve Nash Speaks on availability of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden

The Brooklyn Nets will have their big-three in action on Saturday against the Bulls.

Before James Harden returned against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday (Harden had missed 18-games), the Nets beat the Bulls in Chicago 115-107 on Tuesday.

Kyrie Irving took a shot to the face from Nikola Vucevic (unintentional), and it made him leave the game and miss the next match against the Spurs.

Because of that, when Harden returned on Wednesday, Irving was not in the game to have the full big-three of Kevin Durant, Irving and Harden.

However, when the Nets host the Bulls on Saturday, all three are expected to play, Steve Nash said, and ESPN's Malika Andrews relaid it in a post below.

The Nets are currently 10.5-point favorites over the Bulls in Brooklyn, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball