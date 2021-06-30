New Head Coach Rick Carlisle Is Excited To Be Back In Indiana

The Indiana Pacers officially introduced Rick Carlisle to the media on Wednesday.

The Indiana Pacers held a zoom media press conference with new head coach Rick Carlisle and President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard on Wednesday afternoon.

Carlisle, who has previously coached the Pacers as an assistant coach and as a head coach, is excited to be back in Indiana.

The quote from Carlisle with his excitement can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from the Pacers.

