Opinion: Myles Turner Is Better Than Enes Kanter

Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Opinion: This Player On The Boston Celtics Does Not Deserve To Be Ranked As High This Player On The Indiana Pacers In NBA 2k22
    Publish date:

    Opinion: This Player On The Boston Celtics Does Not Deserve To Be Ranked As High This Player On The Indiana Pacers In NBA 2k22

    Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics, and Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same ranking in NBA 2k22.
    Author:

    NBA 2k22 is the most popular basketball video game of the last decade, and has many fans. 

    While at the end of the day it's just a video game, taking a look at their rankings of players is always a good topic for debate. 

    Both Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics and Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers have the same ranking in the video game (79 overall). 

    Kanter was the 3rd overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz, and he has had a solid career. 

    However, he is not on the level of Turner. 

    Last season, Kanter had an excellent season when he averaged 11.2 points and 11.0 rebounds per game and shot 60.4% from the field for the Portland Trail Blazers. 

    On the glass, Kanter is a force and he has also has a nice touch to his offensive game. 

    Read More

    That being said, he is simply not a good defender. 

    There is a reason that the game gave him a 39 overall on defense. 

    Turner did not have flashy stats last season; 12.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and shot 47.7% from the field. 

    The Pacers were not a good defensive team last season, but he is maybe their only starter who is actually good at defense. 

    He is one of the games most elite rim protectors, and led the NBA last season with 3.4 blocks per game. 

    While Kanter had a more efficient season and is an overall better rebounder; Turner is lightyears better on defense. 

    There is no aspect of Kanter's game that puts him in an elite category, but for Turner his defense puts him into a category that not many players are in. 

    Turner should have been ranked higher than Kanter even if it was only a point or two better. 

    The full list of rankings for NBA 2k22 can be seen here. 

    USATSI_15375128_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: Myles Turner Is Better Than Enes Kanter

    just now
    USATSI_17022627_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What LaMarcus Aldridge Tweeted After Scoring His 20,000th Career Point In The Pacers-Nets Game

    36 seconds ago
    USATSI_17052341_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Twitter Is Saying About The Pacers-Nets Game

    16 minutes ago
    USATSI_17005472_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Kevin Durant Gets A Technical Foul For Throwing The Ball Into The Stands During The Pacers-Nets Game

    24 minutes ago
    USATSI_15580041_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pacers-Nets: Here's What Steve Nash Said About Kyrie Irving Before The Game

    28 minutes ago
    USATSI_16965852_168388303_lowres
    News

    NBA Twitter Is Going Crazy Over James Harden Not Getting This Foul Call During The Pacers-Nets Game

    38 minutes ago
    USATSI_17005471_168388303_lowres
    News

    Kevin Durant Just Broke Torrey Craig's Ankles And NBA Twitter Is Going Crazy

    40 minutes ago
    USATSI_16937065_168388303_lowres
    News

    Major Collision: Blake Griffin And Joe Harris Colide In Pacers-Nets Game

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17001062_168388303_lowres-2
    News

    Chris Duarte Has Been Sensational And The Warriors And Others Passed On Him

    2 hours ago