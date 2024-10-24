James Wiseman leaves Indiana Pacers season opener with injury, MRI coming in New York
DETROIT — The Indiana Pacers lost James Wiseman due to an injury during their opening night win against the Detroit Pistons, and more testing is required to determine the extent of the injury.
Wiseman, 23, was playing in his first game for the Pacers after signing with the franchise in July. He was needed as the backup center with Isaiah Jackson sidelined, and he checked in for his first stint of the game with 5:44 remaining in the first quarter.
He scored six points across the next few minutes and had some solid defensive possession for the Pacers second unit. With 1:17 left in the period, Wiseman took a three from the top of the key, and as he turned around to get back on defense, he stopped and reached down toward his left leg.
The big man couldn't run and had a non-contact injury. Pacers forward Obi Toppin helped him off the floor, and Wiseman went back to the locker room with the training staff soon after. He had a towel wrapped around his neck and in front of his face, and Wiseman was biting the towel as he exited the court and disappeared into the tunnel.
Indiana shared later that Wiseman had a left calf injury and wouldn't return. Enrique Freeman filled in for spot minutes as the emergency center for the rest of the night. Once the game ended, Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle provided an update on Wiseman's injury status.
"James Wiseman suffered a lower leg injury in the first half. [I] Thought he played really well. The minutes he was in there weren't very long. Ended up being a six-point game, and he scored six points, so his minutes were meaningful," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said. Wiseman added on rebound during his stint as well.
"He'll go with us to New York. We've got an MRI scheduled for tomorrow, and then we'll know more," the head coach finished. Indiana battles the Knicks on Friday.
Once the specifics are revealed, the Pacers can make plans at the center position. If Wiseman has to miss time, they'll need to turn to Freeman as their reserve center, and perhaps some small ball units with one of Pascal Siakam or Obi Toppin at the five could get some runs. Once Jackson is back, he can fill the backup five role.
Wiseman has spent the offseason learning with his new team. More will be known about the next steps on Thursday.
