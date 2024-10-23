The Ringer ranks three Indiana Pacers in their top 100 NBA players for 2024-25
The Ringer published an update to their top 100 NBA players list just under one week ago, and three Indiana Pacers players were named in the order.
This NBA ranking goes through many updates during every season, so it is meant to be more up-to-the-minute. The last update came just before free agency, and every Pacers player on the list actually climbed or maintained their ranking since that time.
The lowest rated Pacer is center Myles Turner, who is ranked 75th. He was 77th back in June, but the big man climbed slightly. The 10-year pro had a career year in 2023-24 — he averaged 17.1 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. He's had slightly better statistical seasons before, but Turner had his best-ever postseason as the Pacers reached the Eastern Conference Finals during the last campaign. He was efficient and averaged 17 points per game in the playoffs.
Pascal Siakam is the next-highest rated Pacer, coming in at 33rd overall. He was 33rd back in June, too, and didn't climb in the summer. He came to the Pacers via trade in January and is growing thanks to his first training camp in Indiana.
Siakam averaged 21.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game for the blue and gold. He changed the look of the team when he was acquired thanks to his ability to score from all over the court and provide size on defense. His leadership has been important all year.
Tyrese Haliburton is unsurprisingly the highest rated Pacer on the list. He comes in the 17th spot, and he was 18th back in June. Haliburton was an All-NBA player this past season, which suggests he just had a top-15 season.
The two-time All-Star averaged a league leading 10.9 assists per game and added 20.1 points per night. He is one of the best offensive engines in the league and led the Pacers to the In-Season Tournament Finals last season as well as the Eastern Conference Finals. At his best, he was one of the best 10 players in the league.
For the entire ranking from The Ringer, click here. The placement of the Pacers players is very similar to ESPN's top-100 player rankings.
