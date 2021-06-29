Pacers Announced Prospects That Will Workout For Them On Wednesday

The Indiana Pacers will workout six draft prospects on Wednesday.

The Indiana Pacers have the 13th overall pick in the upcoming 2021 NBA Draft on July 29.

On Monday, the Pacers announced from their official Twitter account the six players who will work out for them on Wednesday.

The Tweet can be seen in a post that is embedded below from the Pacers.

More can be read here about the workouts.

The workouts on Wednesday are just the first of more to come with other players.

