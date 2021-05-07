Pacers' Caris LeVert says Nets' Kyrie Irving is Most Skilled Player of All-Time

Caris LeVert spent the first few years of his NBA career playing for a young Brooklyn Nets team, and he saw first-hand as they improved. In 2019 they ended up making the NBA Playoffs, and the following season signed Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant (Durant missed all of the 2020 NBA season). He played with Irving for that one season, and then the following season got a chance to play with Irving and Durant before being involved in the blockbuster trade that sent James Harden to the Nets.

It appears as if LeVert (now with the Pacers) has a strong admiration for his former teammate. Speaking on "The Long Shot Pod" with Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson, LeVert had high-praise for Irving.

"I would say Kyrie is the most skilled player of all-time," LeVert told Robinson on The Long Shot Pod.

The video can be seen in a Tweet from The Long Shot Pod's Twitter account.



