Pacers center Isaiah Jackson suffers injury vs Orlando Magic, status to be determined going forward

Indiana Pacers second-year center Isaiah Jackson suffered an injury on Monday against the Orlando Magic and his status going forward is unknown.

It happened near the end of the game, Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle detailed. Jackson didn't practice on Tuesday for the blue and gold.

"Isaiah landed funny when he contested that three at the end of the game," Carlisle explained, stating that it is Jackson's left foot that's bugging him. Jackson reached for his foot right after the final buzzer sounded Monday. "He didn't practice today, and we're going to get it looked at a little more closely."

Jackson finished the game with ten points and eight rebounds. He has been in a groove on both ends recently for the blue and gold. He is listed as questionable to play on Wednesday with a left ankle sprain.

"Obviously hope it's not serious," Carlisle said. Since the injury was still being evaluated, there wasn't a specific timeline shared. "He's feeling something, and we'll get it checked out and see what's what."

Jackson is a key piece defensively for the Pacers second unit. He is averaging 7.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game this year, his second in the league. If he has to miss time, Terry Taylor and Goga Bitadze are the most likely candidates to receive a bump in playing time.

Indiana has two more home games coming up before a lengthy road trip. They are 10-6 and currently in fourth place in the Eastern Conference.