Indiana Pacers game preview: New-look Timberwolves come to Indiana to take on Pacers

The new-look Minnesota Timberwolves will battle the Indiana Pacers for the first time this season on Wednesday night. Both teams are on 4+ game winning streaks.

The 10-6 Pacers are surprising everybody and have lost just one game in the month of November. Their offense is electric. But on Wednesday, they will battle with one of the best defenders on the planet in Rudy Gobert and the 9-8 Timberwolves.

"Great team. Very athletic, very skilled, very talented top to bottom," Pacers forward Oshae Brissett said of the Timberwolves.

Viewing and Betting Information

Tip off time: 7 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Where to watch: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports+, Bally Sports North

Spread and Over/Under: The Pacers are slight underdogs as they are +1.5 in the SI Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 236.5.

Pacers vs Timberwolves Injury Report

For the Pacers, Chris Duarte (left ankle) and Daniel Theis (right knee) remain out. Andrew Nembhard (left knee) and Isaiah Jackson (left ankle) are questionable. Kendall Brown and Trevelin Queen are questionable as they could be in the G League as a part of their two-way contract.

For the Timberwolves, Kyle Anderson and Jordan McLaughlin are questionable.

Key Matchups

Jalen Smith vs Karl-Anthony Towns: Towns is one of the greatest shooting big men in NBA history. The three-time All-Star is averaging over 21 points per game for a reason, and that number comes in a down year.

Smith, who has had to match up with the likes of Kristaps Porzingis and Kevin Durant at times this year, will likely have to cover Towns at times during the game. His defensive effectiveness will have a huge bearing on the final result.

Myles Turner vs Rudy Gobert: Turner and Gobert are two of the best defenders in the association. There have been fireworks when they have gone head-to-head in the past.

Turner is in the midst of a career year, so Gobert may have his hands full. But Goebrt's rim protection will change the game. That battle could decide the result.