Pacers' Domantas Sabonis Status Against Raptors

Domantas Sabonis will be a game-time decision against the Raptors on Sunday.

The Indiana Pacers did not have All-Star Domantas Sabonis in the lineup on Saturday against the Los Angeles Lakers in their 122-115 loss.

However, on Sunday, against the Toronto Raptors in Tampa Bay, Sabonis will be a game-time decision.

"I haven't had 100% confirmation from any of them that they'd be back tomorrow for the last regular-season game and then even going forward," Nate Bjorkgren said post-game on Saturday of his injured players.

All the Pacers need to do is beat the Raptors, and they will be the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference, giving them home-court advantage for the first game of the NBA's new play-in tournament.

The status of Sabonis can be seen in a post from FantasyLabs NBA below.

The Pacers are 5.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel.

