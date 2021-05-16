Pacers' Domantas Sabonis Status Against Raptors
The Indiana Pacers did not have All-Star Domantas Sabonis in the lineup on Saturday against the Los Angeles Lakers in their 122-115 loss.
However, on Sunday, against the Toronto Raptors in Tampa Bay, Sabonis will be a game-time decision.
"I haven't had 100% confirmation from any of them that they'd be back tomorrow for the last regular-season game and then even going forward," Nate Bjorkgren said post-game on Saturday of his injured players.
All the Pacers need to do is beat the Raptors, and they will be the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference, giving them home-court advantage for the first game of the NBA's new play-in tournament.
The status of Sabonis can be seen in a post from FantasyLabs NBA below.
The Pacers are 5.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS FALL TO LAKERS: On Saturday afternoon in LeBron James and Anthony Davis' return to the lineup, the Lakers beat the Pacers in Indiana by a score of 122-115. The loss is enormous for the Pacers and their playoff seeding. CLICK HERE.
- PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
- RUSS MAKES NBA HISTORY: Russell Westbrook and the Wizards lost to the Hawks in Atlanta on Monday, but Westbrook got his 182nd career triple-double, the new NBA record. CLICK HERE.
- BJORKGREN'S SEAT IS HOT: The Indiana Pacers' first-year head coach could be in jeopardy of losing his job, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE