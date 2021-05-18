Pacers' Domantas Sabonis Status for Hornets Game

Domantas Sabonis is questionable for the playoff game between the Indiana Pacers and Charlotte Hornets

Domantas Sabonis is questionable for the playoff game between the Charlotte Hornets and Indiana Pacers on Tuesday evening at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Sabonis' status for the game can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

He's listed as having a quad injury.

The winner of the game will face the loser of the game between the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards (which is later in the evening on Tuesday), and the loser will be headed home as their season will abruptly end.

A lot is on the line on Tuesday, and the Pacers will need their All-Star.

The Pacers are currently 3-point favorites over the Hornets in Indians on Tuesday, according to FanDuel.



Related stories on NBA basketball